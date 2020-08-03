Paresh Rawal shares CV of Hera Pheri’s Baburao; calls it Babu Bhaiya’s Aadhar Card  

Paresh Rawal's character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri is one of the most iconic characters of Bollywood. Baburao has also been a favourite amongst meme creators. Now, someone has created a CV for Baburao including all his popular lines and his interests.
Ha ha hA Thanks Abhas for Babu Bhaiya s Aadhar Card ! https://t.co/07MAN2p7Hw
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 30, 2020
Fans on Twitter also had hilarious reaction to the CV in true Babubhai style. Check it out :
MAST JOKE HE…???????????? https://t.co/MD0xWsXa5R
— Adarsha Das (@AdarshaDas15) August 3, 2020
Kyaa gunda banega re tu????#phirherapheri https://t.co/lnfnDZHpoo
— shivansh mehta (@shivanshmehta16) August 1, 2020
Ye baaburao ka style hai????????????love u honourable pares sir????????????????, https://t.co/zrC3oUDrq0
— Shubham sharma (@Sharmamzp123) July 31, 2020
Babu bhaiya itus (iski topi uske sir) ki digree aa gayi @SirPareshRawal https://t.co/jEzb3v2Zwu
— Shobhit (@Shobhit87097690) July 30, 2020
