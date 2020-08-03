Paresh Rawal shares CV of Hera Pheri’s Baburao; calls it Babu Bhaiya’s Aadhar Card  

Paresh Rawal's character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri is one of the most iconic characters of Bollywood. Baburao has also been a favourite amongst meme creators. Now, someone has created a CV for Baburao including all his popular lines and his interests.

Paresh Rawal who took notice of the CV shared it and wrote, “Ha ha hA Thanks Abhas for Babu Bhaiya s Aadhar Card !” From putting down his address as Doosre ki Kholi to mentioning Honesty as strength to using the dialogue ‘'Utha Le Re Deva Utha Le’ as his life philosophy, the CV captures the true essence of Baburao.

Ha ha hA Thanks Abhas for Babu Bhaiya s Aadhar Card ! https://t.co/07MAN2p7Hw

— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 30, 2020

Fans on Twitter also had hilarious reaction to the CV in true Babubhai style. Check it out :

MAST JOKE HE…???????????? https://t.co/MD0xWsXa5R

— Adarsha Das (@AdarshaDas15) August 3, 2020

Kyaa gunda banega re tu????#phirherapheri https://t.co/lnfnDZHpoo

— shivansh mehta (@shivanshmehta16) August 1, 2020

Ye baaburao ka style hai????????????love u honourable pares sir????????????????, https://t.co/zrC3oUDrq0

— Shubham sharma (@Sharmamzp123) July 31, 2020

Babu bhaiya itus (iski topi uske sir) ki digree aa gayi @SirPareshRawal https://t.co/jEzb3v2Zwu

— Shobhit (@Shobhit87097690) July 30, 2020

