Raksha Bandhan 2020: Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of Kapoor family lunch including Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria

Brothers and sisters across the country are celebrating their bond today. Owing to the current pandemic situation, everyone is celebrating at home with their respective families. However, as per tradition, the Kapoor family got together for the Rakshabandhan lunch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her family from today's lunch gathering. Seen in the picture were Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor among others. Also seen were Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria who are in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain respectively. However missing from this family gathering was Karisma Kapoor. However, Bebo shared a video of Karisma wishing everyone a Happy Rakhi.

Sharing the pictures and video, Kareena wrote, "Family lunch. Miss you lolo."

Take a look:

Family lunch ❤️❤️ Miss you Lolo ❤️❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

Earlier today, Bebo had shared an adorable picture of Taimur and Inaaya Kemmu. In the picture, Taimur can be seen pouting at the camera, while Inaaya is looking at her brother. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “nni wondering how Tim got that pout”

Inni wondering how Tim got that pout ???????? #Repost @sakpataudi • • • • • • On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 12:22am PDT

