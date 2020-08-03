Suri Cruise Is Thriving Without Benefit Of A Father

Just as everyone expected, Suri Cruise, 14, is growing up to be a very cute girl – even with a mask on. Her mother Katie Holmes has been careful to keep Suri out of the limelight so far – she avoids talking about her daughter in interviews, and Suri rarely appears at any events with her mother. Suri’s father Tom Cruise never talks about her – OR sees her! Suri goes to a $56,000 a year private school and she gets good grades. Katie says she has enjoyed isolating with Suri – they did simple things, like cooking dinner or tie-dyeing some clothes together, or playing with their dogs. Tom doesn’t know what he’s missing…

Above Suri brought her dogs to the groomer in New York

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

