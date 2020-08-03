For The First Time, We Actually Feel Sorry For Kim Kardashian West

If you’re wondering what bipolar Kanye West is doing at his Wyoming property when he’s not making music or writing presidential speeches, he has massive building projects underway. Kanye aspires to be “the greatest” real estate developer. (He actually owns two large properties in Wyoming. He’s building a factory to manufacture his clothing designs, he’s frantically building ten homes (like the experimental domes he was forced to remove in Calabasas) AND since he’s confident in his architectural skills, he’s building a ten bedroom mansion that he hopes his family will move into. (Fat chance of that happening.) His Wyoming property is buzzing and loaded with construction workers and big equipment, so yeah, he’s keeping busy. We actually feel sorry for Kim…

