Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Navina Bole to come back on the show as Jethalal’s psychiatrist

Navina Bole is all set to return to the family sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi’s psychiatrist. The actress was on a maternity break since the last year and is now all set to come back on the show. The show has recently resumed shooting after being on a break for over three months due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Reprising her role as Dr. Sara, Navina Bole spoke to a portal about her role in the show.

She says that she will be Jethalal’s psychiatrist and will be seen consulting him. Whenever she comes on the show, it’s as a doctor. Before this, she was seen as a fitness expert and now she will be seen as a psychiatrist on the show who will be helping Jethalal out with his sleep issues. Navina says it’s always a pleasure to associate with the show and that there’s no better way to come back on television.

Take a look at the promo.

Dr. Sara ne di Jethalal ko saalah jab usne batayaga problem apna. Lekin kya pratikriya hogi Inspector Chalu Pandey ki jab unko batayega Jethalal apna sapna? Janne ke liye dekhiye #TMKOC aaj raat 8:30 baje. #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah pic.twitter.com/PP7y3Oj9GZ

— TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) August 4, 2020

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani shares a hilarious picture of Babita and Jethalal for Raksha Bandhan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results