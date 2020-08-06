Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Navina Bole to come back on the show as Jethalal’s psychiatrist

Navina Bole is all set to return to the family sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi’s psychiatrist. The actress was on a maternity break since the last year and is now all set to come back on the show. The show has recently resumed shooting after being on a break for over three months due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Reprising her role as Dr. Sara, Navina Bole spoke to a portal about her role in the show.
Take a look at the promo.
Dr. Sara ne di Jethalal ko saalah jab usne batayaga problem apna. Lekin kya pratikriya hogi Inspector Chalu Pandey ki jab unko batayega Jethalal apna sapna? Janne ke liye dekhiye #TMKOC aaj raat 8:30 baje. #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah pic.twitter.com/PP7y3Oj9GZ
— TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) August 4, 2020
