Sanjay Dutt to take a short break from work for medical treatment; urges well-wishers not to speculate unnecessarily

On Tuesday, actor Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to inform all his fans and followers that he will be taking a short break from work for medical reasons. The actor had earlier been hospitalised for two day after he complained of breathlessness.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers to not worry or unnecessarily speculate. with your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he wrote on Twitter.

???????? pic.twitter.com/tinDb6BxcL

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 11, 2020

On August 8, Sanjay Dutt was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness. He took to Twitter to update about his health. “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings,” he wrote.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt’s first look poster from Sadak 2 was unveiled on Monday. He is set to star alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial. The film is releasing on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

