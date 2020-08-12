Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, Bollywood wishes him a speedy recovery

Yesterday, the reports of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer broke out leaving the entire country in a state of shock. Truly, 2020 has come bearing all the possible bad news for all of us including this one. The actor will be flying the United States Of America for immediate treatment. He was admitted to the hospital over the weekend that was assumed to be a lung infection. Sanjay Dutt had taken to his social media to announce that he will be taking a break from work for a while to focus on his health.

As soon as the news broke out, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Take a look at some of their tweets.

मेरे प्यारे दोस्त @duttsanjay !! मेरी प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि आप शीघ्र ही पूर्ण रूप से स्वस्थ हूँ।

त्रयम्बकम् यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् !! ????????????

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2020

Yes sir. Touchwood many more. You are a fighter and a rockstar. And you will triumph. Love you ????❤️ https://t.co/Tq67mMkoWB

— Milap (@zmilap) August 11, 2020

Get well soon sir @duttsanjay ????????

— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 11, 2020

You will fight this too Tiger !! With you ! @duttsanjay

— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 11, 2020

@duttsanjay sir you’ve fought a lot of battles, external & internal. Taken it on your chin like a man. One more fight. You can do it. Prayers & thoughts with you. Lots of love.

— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 11, 2020

Bigggggg Bear Hug. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/7ZAC5JQ5wR

— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) August 11, 2020

Get well soon sir ! https://t.co/mOXs5leiQe

— Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) August 11, 2020

If anyone can battle this, it’s you… the strongest lion heart! We love you so much… Sending you all the strength, love & prayers in the world. You will overcome????????????????❤️ @duttsanjay

Love u @maanayata_dutt ❤️

— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 11, 2020

No no noooo SanjuSir????

Strength and more, love and more, prayers and more..

I know you as someone who fought against all odds. Only good things must happen to you. This better be over soon. I love you. @duttsanjay ❤️

— Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) August 11, 2020

Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer 🙁 #sanjaydutt get well soon sir ???? this year why u doing this ?

— adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) August 11, 2020

