Sonu Sood promises surgery to javelin thrower, Sudama Kumar Yadav

The messiah, Sonu Sood is all set to help the javelin thrower, Sudama Kumar Yadav, out with knee surgery in the coming week. Sonu Sood has always been very helpful, especially since the lockdown was imposed. The actor has helped hundreds and thousands of people to reach home safely and is now helping the migrant workers get jobs through Pravasi Rozgar app. Making us all fall in love with his gestures, Sonu Sood has now promised to help Sudama out with knee surgery.
Take a look at his tweet.
देश का गौरव है सुदामा।
मेडल लेने की तय्यारी करो भाई।????
अगले हफ़्ते सर्जरी करेंगे। https://t.co/ZgoYu6uBtB
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 11, 2020
