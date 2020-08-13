Filmmaker Hansal Mehta turns storyteller for children from a tribal settlement; watch

Director Hansal Mehta known for films like Omerta, Citylights, Shahid among others took to his Twitter handle to share a video of him reading stories to kids from a tribal settlement close to his residence. In the video, he can be seen reading in Marathi to a bunch of kids.
Hansal is seen wearing a mask as he reads while the kids listen to him attentively. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, "Sharing this because I thoroughly enjoyed reading in Marathi to these little angels. A group of kids from a nearby tribal settlement love listening to stories. And I love telling them."
Sharing this because I thoroughly enjoyed reading in Marathi to these little angels. A group of kids from a nearby tribal settlement love listening to stories. And I love telling them. pic.twitter.com/8EdbRUscVG
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 13, 2020
