Filmmaker Hansal Mehta turns storyteller for children from a tribal settlement; watch

Director Hansal Mehta known for films like Omerta, Citylights, Shahid among others took to his Twitter handle to share a video of him reading stories to kids from a tribal settlement close to his residence. In the video, he can be seen reading in Marathi to a bunch of kids.

Hansal is seen wearing a mask as he reads while the kids listen to him attentively. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, "Sharing this because I thoroughly enjoyed reading in Marathi to these little angels. A group of kids from a nearby tribal settlement love listening to stories. And I love telling them."

Sharing this because I thoroughly enjoyed reading in Marathi to these little angels. A group of kids from a nearby tribal settlement love listening to stories. And I love telling them. pic.twitter.com/8EdbRUscVG

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansal Mehta and producer Shailesh R Singh recently announced that they have obtained the rights to Vikas Dubey’s story and the events that led to his ultimate encounter. The curious case of Vikas Dubey has been doing the headlines for quite some time now. His encounter has been the most sensational news on television channels and the Internet.

