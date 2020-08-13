Boney Kapoor shares old pictures with Sridevi; says he misses her reaction to Janhvi’s work in Gunjan Saxena

Film producer Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to share two adorable pictures with late actress and wife Sridevi. Today marks the 57th birth anniversary of Sridevi. Along with the pictures, he wrote a note expressing how much he misses her especially when their daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s recently released film is being much appreciated.

"Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us, but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi (sic)," Boney tweeted.

Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/jkVSzfzD90

— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2020

In one of the pictures shared by Boney Kapoor, he is seen posing with Sridevi who is carrying little Janhvi in her arms. In the other picture, the couple is seen posing in what seems like a general store with Sridevi tugging at her husband's arm.

Sridevi was born in 1963 in Tamil Nadu. She breathed her last on February 24, 2018 in a hotel in Dubai.

