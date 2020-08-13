Asha Negi opens up about her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani, says there are no hard feelings

Earlier this year, there were reports of Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani calling it quits on their 7-years-long relationship. A lot of their fans were rooting for them to end up together but things did not go as planned. However, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani did not confirm the reports for the longest time. While Rithvik chose to not comment on the matter, Asha Negi has opened up about the same.

She says that she does not have any hard feelings for Rithvik but just love for him and is sure that Rithvik does not have any hard feelings for her as well. Even though Asha chose to keep this matter private, she had previously also said that relationships fall apart but it’s important to have love and compassion for each other even after parting ways.

On the work front, Asha Negi was seen in Baarish season 2 and Rithvik Dhanjani recently quit Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India after citing personal reasons.

