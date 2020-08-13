Indian Air Force writes to CBFC over negative portrayal in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Ahead of the premiere of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Wednesday, August 12, the Indian Air Force (IAF) wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification to complain about the undue negative portrayal of IAF in the Janhvi Kapoor starrer. In the letter addressed to CBFC, which was also sent to Netflix and Dharma Productions, the letter stated that Dharma Productions had agreed to represent IAF with authenticity and make all the efforts to ensure that it encourages the next generation of the IAF officers.

However, after the trailer was released and the initial clip was sent for viewing after which it was observed that certain scenes and dialogues were showing IAF in a negative light. As per the letter obtained by ANI News, it reads, “In the aim to glorify the screen character of ''Ex-Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena'', M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF."

“The organisation is gender neutral and has always provided an equal opportunity to both male and women personnel,” it further read.

The letter also states that Dharma Productions was informed about the objectionable content. “[They were] informed about the objectionable portion of the movie and was advised to delete/modify the same. However, the production house has not deleted the scenes but it proposed a media plan in the run-up to the release and insert a disclaimer in the movie."

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of a fearless young officer who made history by becoming the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. She is the first woman Shaurya Chakra awardee.

