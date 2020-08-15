Radhika Apte shares topless picture; calls it her ‘birthsuit’

Actress Radhika Apte is currently spending her time with her friends and family in Europe. The actress who is quite active on social media shares glimpses of her outdoor life in London. Recently, she shared a happy throwback picture in which she is seen enjoying life on an island.

Radhika Apte who has been going island hopping recently has been sharing pictures from her trip. A day ago, she shared a topless picture of herself at a beach in Greece. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When the happiness is so strong and the pure joy is bubbling inside you so much and all you can do is laugh #purehappiness #purejoy #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat #cleanbeaches #cleanwater with @rozspeirs"

Take a look:

When the happiness is so strong and the pure joy is bubbling inside you so much and all you can do is laugh ???? #purehappiness #purejoy #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat #cleanbeaches #cleanwater with @rozspeirs ????

Earlier she had shared another picture from the beach in her birth suit. Take a look:

Holding on to my hat ???? #beachlove #nakedbodies #hatbyhat #thebestwater #favouriteplace #ageansea #branching #peacewithin #λιβαδιδονουσα

