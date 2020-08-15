Radhika Apte shares topless picture; calls it her ‘birthsuit’

Actress Radhika Apte is currently spending her time with her friends and family in Europe. The actress who is quite active on social media shares glimpses of her outdoor life in London. Recently, she shared a happy throwback picture in which she is seen enjoying life on an island.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
When the happiness is so strong and the pure joy is bubbling inside you so much and all you can do is laugh ???? #purehappiness #purejoy #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat #cleanbeaches #cleanwater with @rozspeirs ????
A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:37am PDT
Earlier she had shared another picture from the beach in her birth suit. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Holding on to my hat ???? #beachlove #nakedbodies #hatbyhat #thebestwater #favouriteplace #ageansea #branching #peacewithin #λιβαδιδονουσα
A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Aug 1, 2020 at 2:48am PDT
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “As a society why are we running behind children who are celebrity kids”- Radhika Apte on nepotism
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply