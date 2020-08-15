This is why Karan Singh Grover quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Just a few episodes before the lockdown was imposed, Karan Singh Grover had made a re-entry on Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr. Bajaj. The show has already seen some major changes due after the lockdown including Karan Singh Grover being replaced by Karan Patel for the role of Mr. Bajaj. While this show marks Karan’s return on television, he decided to walk away from the role after the lockdown.
Karan Singh Grover will next be seen with Bipasha Basu in Dangerous, that will release on OTT.
