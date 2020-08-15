After ED says Sushant Singh Rajput was paying EMI of Ankita Lokhande’s flat, latter shares screenshots of bank statement

On Friday, there were reports that stated sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Sushant Singh Rajput was paying the EMIs of the flat occupied by actress Ankita Lokhande. Lokhande is the former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two dated for six years before parting ways in 2016. After the reports surfaced, Ankita took to her Twitter handle and shared screenshots of her bank statements to prove that she has been paying the EMI of her flat.
Sharing several screenshots of her bank statement, she wrote, “Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say". She shared bank statement from January 1, 2019 to March 1, 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say???? #justiceforssr
A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 14, 2020 at 11:29am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 14, 2020 at 11:30am PDT
Meanwhile, Ankita has been actively fighting for supporting #JusticeForSSR and #CBIForSSR campaign.
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput had plans to move to Hollywood, generate Rs. 50 crore, sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply