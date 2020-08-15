After ED says Sushant Singh Rajput was paying EMI of Ankita Lokhande’s flat, latter shares screenshots of bank statement

On Friday, there were reports that stated sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Sushant Singh Rajput was paying the EMIs of the flat occupied by actress Ankita Lokhande. Lokhande is the former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two dated for six years before parting ways in 2016. After the reports surfaced, Ankita took to her Twitter handle and shared screenshots of her bank statements to prove that she has been paying the EMI of her flat.

Sharing several screenshots of her bank statement, she wrote, “Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say". She shared bank statement from January 1, 2019 to March 1, 2020.

The Enforcement Directorate is currently investigating a money laundering case in connection to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. They have questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family and also staff members of the late actor. The ED will also be questioning Rajput's family in the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, Ankita has been actively fighting for supporting #JusticeForSSR and #CBIForSSR campaign.

