On Independence Day, Sushant Singh Rajput recognised for his contribution to cinema by the California State Assembly 

On the occasion of Independence Day, the California State Assembly recognised Sushant Singh Rajput for his contribution to cinema and the community . The certificate was received by the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing with the certificate. "On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us…. are you? Thanks for your support California," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

‪On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us…. are you? Thanks for your support California. ????#GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus ‬

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 14, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. It has been two months since his death and several people have been demanding a fair investigation and justice in the case. On August 14, Sushant's family observed a 24-hour spiritual prayer. Shweta took to her social media handle and requested people to join the family in the Global prayers on August 15.

Sharing a quote from the Bhagavad Gita, Shweta wrote, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR ????❤️???? #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 13, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput had plans to move to Hollywood, generate Rs. 50 crore, sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results