Gaurav Chopra’s parents test positive for COVID-19, Sanjivani actor requests people to stay indoors

Gaurav Chopra was last seen in Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna starrer Sanjivani, has urged people to stay indoors as much as possible during the pandemic. Gaurav Chopra is one of those actors who tend to keep their private lives to themselves. But, he recently opened up about his parents’ health condition after they tested positive for Coronavirus. Gaurav said that his mother has been suffering from pancreatic cancer for the past three years but was hospitalized after her condition deteriorated.

A few days after her being admitted in the hospital, his mother was diagnosed with Coronavirus and since his father accompanied her, he too contracted the virus. Both his parents reside in Delhi with his brother, who will also be undergoing a test for the same. He has urged people not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary and says that he has kept his bags ready to leave. His parents and the rest of his family is worried about him being infected with the virus too, and hence have asked him to wait till his brother’s results are out.

Gaurav did not visit his parents in Delhi during the lockdown and said that he has been managing things from here but is anxiously waiting to visit them.

