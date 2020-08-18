Raveena Tandon to felicitate nine differently-abled children for their outstanding performing in class 12 board exams 

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandion who is also a humanitarian and philanthropist has often highlighted the importance of education for underprivileged and differently-abled children in India. In order to encourage young minds, the actress has stepped forward to honour nine differently-abled children for their spectacular academic achievements in the Maharashtra State Educations Board's HSC exams.
The selected nine will be felicitated by Raveena for their outstanding performance, The actress is doing it in collaboration with one of the world's largest women's organisations which has representatives in the United Nations as well. The felicitation event will be held virtually owing to the current times we are living in.
