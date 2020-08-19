Ayushmann Khurrana has filmed three endorsements in Chandigarh amid COVID-19, will begin film shoot in October

Ayushmann Khurrana had been very vocal that he wanted to restart his industry and start shooting as soon as India begins unlocking restrictions. He was clear that people will need to return to work and regain the confidence to work in close proximity because living with coronavirus is the new normal. Ayushmann is currently in Chandigarh and the star has shot three back to back new endorsement campaigns! He is also set to start shooting for his progressive love story, directed by the acclaimed film-maker Abhishek Kapoor, in October.

Ayushmann says, “I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It’s really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months. It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I’m fully focussed to work now, of course with all safety measures.”

Ayushmann is confident that the industry will take all the right steps to restart and he is content that he has taken the important step towards bringing business back. “If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We have to all work towards restarting our industry and I’m glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this,” he says.

For the versatile actor, shooting his next film will be a surreal experience. Ayushmann says, “I’m starting to shoot for my progressive love story with Abhishek Kapoor in October and I’m looking forward to being on a film’s set again. It feels like we were all making movies in another lifetime.”

