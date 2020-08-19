Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande welcome Supreme Court’s decision to grant CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has been in headlines since June. As the family, friends, and fans have wanted CBI investigation, the Supreme Court has finally made its decision and allowed the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to probe his death. During the fourth hearing of Rhea Chakraborty's plea, Justice Hrishikesh declared the verdict on August 19, 2020.

Along with his family, Bollywood celebrities have lauded the decision. Akshay Kumar was amongst the first ones to say, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail.#Prayers.”

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail ???????? #Prayers

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

Sushant’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon also wrote, “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR.”

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine???????????? Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!???????? #CBIForSSR ✊????

— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Sushant’s close friend and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his thoughts and wrote, “We can finally see a ray of sunshine. The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR.”

We can finally see a ray of sunshine ???? The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR

— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) August 19, 2020

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who has been at the forefront urging for investigation, tweeted, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice.”

Justice is the truth in action ????????

Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL

— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

The Supreme Court also asked the Maharashtra government to assist the investigation and cooperate with the officials. However, Maharashtra's lawyer told the court that they want to challenge the decision.

The actor, who passed away on June 14, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

