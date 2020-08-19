India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Bharti Singh bring out their ethnic side during Ganesh Mahotsav special episode

India's Best Dancer is currently the most popular dance reality show on television and is building anticipation among the viewers each week with its interesting content. The top 10 contestants along with the choreographers are reviewed by the trio of judges – Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Malaika Arora. This weekend, the audience will be in for a treat as the show will celebrate Ganesh Mahotsav and welcome special guests, Sachin Pilgaonkar with his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Other than an array of versatile performances, the viewers will witness many sweet and fun moments on India’s Best Dancer this weekend. Right from the contestants hosts Haarsh and Bharti, and the judges have turned up in their traditional avatars to celebrate the auspicious festival. The women on the show will showcase their ethnic side in beautiful Indian outfits. Here’s a sneak peek at the ladies rocking their traditional ensembles on India’s Best Dancer to welcome Lord Ganesha!

MALAIKA ARORA:

In a crimson red Banarsi sari, Malaika Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous. To give the nine-yard outfit a special touch, she donned silver jewellery with chand bindi and tied her mane in a bun to finish the look. The highlight is the gold and red hue of her sari and the traditional nathani along with temple jewellery inspired neckpiece.

SUPRIYA PILGAONKAR:

Supriya Pilgaonkar opted for the quintessential Maharashtrian Nauvari Paithani sari on India’s Best Dancer. She completed the look with typical green bangles, pearl neckpiece and a pearl nathani. Her gold Kolhapuri footwear complemented her orange and pink sari.

GEETA KAPUR:

Geeta Kapur chose a monotone bottle green salwar kameez with a heavily embroidered Banarasi dupatta having Paisley motifs at the bottom. She wore oxidized silver jewellery and chand bindi to give the ethnic Indian touch. Her silver jhumkas and statement ring amped up the look.

BHARTI SINGH:

Bharti looked beautiful in a magenta pink anarkali dress with a net dupatta on the special occasion of Ganesh Mahotsav on India’s Best Dancer. She accessorized her ethnic outfit with a statement pearl necklace and maang teeka. Her cascading wavy locks complemented the attire.

