Nitesh Tiwari says rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput being dropped out of Narayana and Sudha Murthy’s biopic are baseless

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Ever since his untimely demise, a lot of theories and rumours regarding his professional life has been doing the rounds. The number of films the actor has been dropped from and his films getting shelved are making news. The list of films includes RAW, Half Girlfriend, Sadak 2, Paani, Fitoor, Ram Leela and yet to be made films like Saare Jahaan Se Accha (Rakesh Sharma biopic) and NR Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy's biopic.

Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari will be directing the biopic of Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy. While the casting of the film has not been finalised, rumours are rife that Sushant Singh Rajput was dropped from the film to get Akshay Kumar on board. The film is co-produced and written by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Talking about the rumours to a daily, Nitesh Tiwari said that it is disheartening to see such baseless rumours. He said that they have not finished writing the screenplay and have not even shared it with Mr Narayan Murthy and Mrs Sudha Murthy for their approval. He said that they have not gone ahead with casting as their studio partner is also not on board yet.

Nitesh Tiwari directed Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2019 film Chhichhore. He said that he shared a fantastic working relationship with the late actor and will forever remember him fondly. He further said that such rumours are not only doing disservice to Sushant but also to everyone who is seeking the truth.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Sushant Singh Rajput did not vent out his feelings and that could be one reason for his depression”, says Chetan Bhagat

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results