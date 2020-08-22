Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 may release on OTT, says Reliance CEO Shibashish Sarkar

As one by one all the pending films, big or small, are succumbing to the digital temptation we have from informed sources that Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83, both produced by Reliance Entertainment, may also release on OTT platform.
Speaking exclusively to the writer Reliance Entertainment CEO, Shibasish Sarkar, says, “We are 100% inclined to take theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don't want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back.”
