Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh quits the show

A couple of days ago, there were reports of Neha Mehta quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had surfaced. However, to the fans’ dismay, the actress has already quit the show as she has other plans for her career. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the fans for over 12 years now, making it one of the most successful and longest-running shows on television. With the shoots resuming close to a month ago post-lockdown, the makers have come across a few challenges with regards to the shoots and cast.
For the unversed, the show has recently celebrated their 12th anniversary.
