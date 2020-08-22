Ananya Panday welcomes Bappa on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and zeal that brightens up everyone's moods and lives. Just like every year, this year as well Ananya Panday welcomed Ganpati at her home while taking all the necessary safety measures to celebrate the festival with a lot of joy.

The actress shared a beautiful image on her social media which said, "Love you Bappa, welcome home ❤️wishing everyone peace, love, good health, positivity and kindness ✨ #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya.”

This year, everyone is having a homebound celebration due to the pandemic and keeping the celebration just within the family.

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Fighter alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

