Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a cute photo of Taimur Ali Khan making Ganpati with legos

It's the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi as everyone celebrates the festival with happiness. For the next 10 days, many celebrities will be posting pictures and videos of their Ganesha idol. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute photo of Taimur Ali Khan with his Ganesha idol.

Taimur made Ganesha idol with legos and was seen praying. Sharing pictures, Kareena wrote, “Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year… But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety.”

Kareena and Saif, earlier this month, announced that they expecting their second child. In an official statement, they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next star in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

