Sanjay Dutt celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Maanayata Dutt and family in a simple way this year

Every year, the celebrations at Dutt house are huge and grand but this year, Sanjay Dutt and family are keeping Ganpati Chaturthi celebrations simple while being surrounded by prayers for his well being, positivity, and love of well-wishers. The actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer and is currently doing his preliminary treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

On August 22, Sanjay Dutt took to his handle and shared a picture with Maanayata Dutt, standing in front of his Ganpati decorations at home. Taking to his social media, he shares, “The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Earlier this week, the actor's wife issued a statement thanking everyone for prayers and requesting people to stop the speculations around the actor's cancer diagnosis. "

Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well," she said.

"For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital," she revealed.

Sanjay Dutt, on the work front, will be next seen in Sadak 2 along with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. He has Torbaaz releasing on Netflix and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.

