Manushi Chhillar is thrilled to keep Ganpati at home for the first time

Manushi Chhillar, who is set to debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, is thrilled that she is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time! The 23-year-old gorgeous Miss World is originally from Haryana but Mumbai is now her home too and she wanted to celebrate Ganesh puja at her home with family.

Manushi, who is keeping Ganpati at home for the first time, says, “My parents always wanted me to experience different cultures and celebrate them. I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too. I was fascinated by the Ganpati celebrations in the city when I first experienced it. The energy, the love and the passion with which people in Maharashtra celebrate Ganpati is really special and I was charmed by it.”

She was immediately enamoured by Ganesh puja and she promptly decided to keep Ganpati at home! Manushi says, “I remember speaking to my parents that I wanted to celebrate Ganpati at home. They immediately said yes and I was thrilled. So, this is the first year that I’m keeping Ganpati at home and I couldn’t be happier. It is an extremely special moment for me and I will pray for peace and prosperity for everyone.”

Being a conscious citizen of the country, Manushi is celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly way. She explains, “The Ganpati I’m keeping at home is an eco-friendly one. It has seeds embedded in the idol so I’m going to do the Visarjan also at home in a clay tree pot. I’m looking forward to nurture the seeds well so that life sprouts from it.”

Manushi has a message for the people on India as the festive season kick starts with Ganesh Chaturthi. She says, “Celebrating festivals like this is very important because it brings people and cultures closer but if we can celebrate it in the most eco-friendly way, we will also contribute towards nature conservation. I’m hoping to spread this message with the way I’m keeping my Ganpati. It is up to all of us to protect and preserve our planet because we are definitely in the middle of a huge ecological crisis. It is high time we acknowledge it.”

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar roped in opposite Vicky Kaushal in YRF’s comedy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results