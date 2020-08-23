Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: CBI finds inconsistencies in Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj’s statements

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently in Mumbai to probe the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They have begun an investigation by dividing themselves into separate teams. A reconstruction of the crime scene was done on August 23 which was the third day of investigation under CBI.

As per reports, officials have found discrepancies in the statements of creative content manager Siddharth Pithani and the actor's housekeeper, Neeraj. Both of them have inconsistencies in their statements regarding the sequences of the events that took place on June 13 and June 14. Siddharth Pithani will be questioned again by CBI.

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

