Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says Rhea Chakraborty’s legal team did not support the CBI probe

While Rhea Chakraborty was last seen denying receiving summons from the CBI, the reports suggest that she failed to cooperate with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and did not offer condolences either. The case has only been getting trickier and the Central Bureau of Investigation has been trying to get to the bottom of this matter. They have already questioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Sidharth Pithani and his cook, since they were the first ones to witness the scene.
On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has said that she will be present for the questioning when summoned.
