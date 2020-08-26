“Drank 25 cups of tea in 17 hours to sing ‘Jumma Chumma’”, reveals Sudesh Bhosale on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning hearts of the audience courtesy the amazing performances by the wonderful contestants. While the supremely talented kids have left no stone unturned to entertain the judges and the viewers, the special visits by celebrity guests on the show have truly been like a cherry on the cake. After welcoming the Kakkar siblings, the legendary composer Sajid Khan and the King of Comedy Govinda, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is all set to host the popular playback singer Sudesh Bhosale who is known for his mimicking skills of Mr. Amitabh Bacchan. While applauding and praising the Li’l Champs for their splendid performances, Sudesh happened to reveal a lesser-known secret from the time he sang popular track ‘Jumma Chumma’ for Amitabh Bachchan.

Right after contestant Zaid Ali gave a stunning performance to the song 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' song, Maniesh Paul requested Sudesh Ji to come and sing the iconic song 'Jumma Chumma’ that became a massive hit for generations to remember. Setting the stage on fire with his effortless performance, Sudesh Ji happened to share an unbelievable anecdote from the time when he was rehearsing and giving a final take of this very popular song.

Recollecting the time Sudesh Bhosale said, "The final take rehearsal for 'Jumma Chumma’ started at 9am in the morning and at that time I wasn't used to recording on stage because I was still a newbie then. While we were recording, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting next door and he would make a couple of visits mostly in the break. Being rather new, I used to find his presence intimidating and got so scared of him that I did not eat anything. All I had was 25 cups of tea in the span of 17 hours while Kavita Krishnamurthy gave me the moral support I needed. Eventually the final take happened at 2am in the night!"

Later, our judges tagged along with the special guest and created an enchanting atmosphere during the shoot with songs like ‘Shava Shava’, ‘Chalao Na Naino Se Baan Re’, ‘Imli Ka Boota Beri Ka Ber’.

With Sudesh Bhosale in the house, the upcoming episode of the show is all set to see the supremely talented Li'l Champs presenting some energetic performances to some of the most iconic songs. While Saksham and Saee’s performance to 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge’ and ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song will win everyone's hearts, Gurkirat and Somya will get the beats rolling with their 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ and ‘Dekha Na Haye Re’ performance. All in all, the upcoming Kishore Kumar and R D Burman special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies, and surprises for the viewers.

