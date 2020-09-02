Karan Johar announces his first children’s book titled ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv’ inspired by parenting his twins 

In 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar turned father to two adorable kids- Yash and Roohi. The twins have been a highlight of the filmmakers Instagram feed ever since. Karan Johar had also started a series on Instagram called#lockdownwithJohars where he gave a glimpse into the daily antics of the twins and his hilarious conversations with them. Now, based on his experience parenting the three-year-old twins, Karan has penned a picture book for children.
Sharing the exciting news, Karan took to Instagram and wrote, “ Am excited to share something special with all of you….my first picture book for kids ….#thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar ! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in”
