Dwayne Johnson, his wife Lauren Hashian and daughters test positive for COVID-19

Superstar Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he, his wife Lauren Hashian, and his daughters, 4-year-old Jasmine, and 2-year-old Tiana have tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram to inform his followers, Dwayne said in the video, "I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19."

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well," he continued. "And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he said adding that his, "No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."

"We are counting our blessings right now because we're well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving, and it is insidious. So for our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back and, and it's been life as normal, happy babies running around and playing," the actor further said.

"The other thing is to wear your mask, we have been in quarantine for months, we wear our masks every day," Johnson said. "This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing a mask and make it a political agenda of a political agenda, politicizing. It has nothing to do in politics."

"So wear your masks. I'm not a politician. I am a man though, who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them. But I'm also a man who cares about all of you guys. I don't care what political party you're affiliated with. I don't care what part of the world you're from. I don't care what your skin color is, what your job is, what your bank account says. I don't care. I do care about all of them. And I do not want you or your entire family to get COVID-19," he further said in the video. "Remember these takeaways that I shared with you and stay healthy, my friends, and I'll see you down the road."

He captioned the video message, "My message to all of you around the world –

Stay disciplined.

Boost your immune system.

Commit to wellness.

Wear your mask.

Protect your family.

Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.

Stay positive.

And care for your fellow human beings.

Stay healthy, my friends."

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in August.

