Kareena Kapoor Khan misses Rishi Kapoor aka her ‘Chintu uncle’

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after his prolonged battle with leukemia. The actor's family remembered him on his 68th birth anniversary on September 4, 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a gif on Instagram stories of young Rishi Kapoor. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday Chintu uncle…miss you!"

Kareena recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan turned 3 years old in December 2019.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will resume work on Laal Singh Chaddha from September 7 in Mumbai. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead told

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It is slated for Christmas 2021 release.

