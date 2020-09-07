Sushmita Sen pens an endearing note as her daughter Renee turns 21

Actor Sushmita Sen is on cloud nine as her oldest daughter Renee turned 21 on September 4, 2020. She took to her social media to share some precious memories and penned an endearing note for her.

On Renee's birthday, Sushmita wrote, "Happyyyy Birthday my first love!!! WE ARE 21. What a journey this has been shona… one that has definitely brought me closer to God!!! I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself & always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness.."

Happyyyy Birthday my first love!!! ????❤️????????????⭐️???? WE ARE 21 ???????????????? What a journey this has been shona…one that has definitely brought me closer to God!!! I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself & always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness…May all your dreams manifest with hard work & undying passion!!????❤️???? Come on big girl…the world awaits!!! ????????????????I love you infinity Renee!!#duggadugga Maa, Alisah @rohmanshawl ???????????????? P.S. Renee’s photo shoot by Maa!! ????⭐️ #milestone #21years #daughter #birthday #motherhood ????????????

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000. She later adopted her second daughter Alisah in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her comeback with web series Aarya which has been touted as one of the best series of 2020.

