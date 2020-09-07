Dancing into the weekend, Sanya Malhotra shares some jaw-dropping dance moves

Sanya Malhotra has been garnering immense praise for her recent portrayal in Shakuntala Devi biopic as Anupama Banerji and has been making headlines. Apart from her acting skills, Sanya is loved for her dance and moves that she shares, time and again on her social media.

The actress recently shared a video of shaking a leg on her social media with some bold, amazing moves and the internet is totally loving it. The actress has been sharing a lot of dance moves on her social media back to back and connecting with her fans too, which they find totally vibing and relatable. The actress has treated her fans with insights into her dance rehearsals and the fans enjoy watching them. The Dangal star also conducted various dance live sessions and enjoyed a virtual dance party with her fans too. She is not only a professional dancer but has been a choreographer for films, earlier.

View this post on Instagram

Moves Like Malhotra ❤️ @sanyamalhotra_ showcases her LIT dance routine ☑️

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Sep 5, 2020 at 3:50am PDT

Seen recently in Shakuntala Devi, the actress is also using her lockdown effectively by doing many live sessions, binge-watching shows and regular workouts too. The actress has proven her versatility on-screen with various characters that she has portrayed and made a remarkable presence in the industry with her talent and hard work. After winning hearts with her recent release, Sanya is now gearing up for Anurag Basu's LUDO and Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

Also Read: Throwback: Sanya Malhotra shares a video of herself grooving as she misses dancing

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results