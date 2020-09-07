“I am whatever today because of my hardships, as they have been the biggest teachers of my life”, says Donal Bisht

Actress Donal Bisht, who is known for her shows like Ek Deewana Tha and Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop opened up on the most important lessons she learned in her life, on the occasion of Teacher’s day. The actress who made it big in the industry with zero connections explains how important it is to grow through what you go through.

Talking about her shares of struggles, Donal says "I think the 3 and a half years during which I was working as a journalist, I had this urge to go to Mumbai and become an actress but I was not able to. So each and every day of that phase taught me patience and made me value my work even more. Because unlike others my journey was not a cakewalk"

The Ek Deewana Tha actress also opened up on how life is the biggest teacher and gives the best lessons that can’t be acquired from anywhere else. Donal says "Like I said, not one particular person but your life is your biggest teacher. More than a human being, what you go through is the finest teacher in your life. Because in this life you meet a plethora of people with a different mindset and everyone teaches you something or the other, advertently or inadvertently. It depends on how much you are open to learning new things. But this is a fact that what you learn through your experience cannot be taught by any single human being" Donal concludes.

On the work front, Donal was last seen in the Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji where she played the titular. And now she is bracing herself up for her debut venture in the digital space with the upcoming musical web series called 'The Socho Project' in which Donal will be seen playing a pop-sensation Sasha Pink.

