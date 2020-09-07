Gaurav Chopra opens up about losing his parents in a span of 10 days

2020 has been particularly very difficult on all of us and Sanjivani actor Gaurav Chopra has been one of those to bear the brunt of it. The actor recently lost both his parents in a span of just 10 days. His mother suffered from pancreatic cancer for the past three years and succumbed to the disease while his father lost his life to COVID-19. Both his parents were tested positive for Coronavirus while his mother was admitted to the hospital for her cancer treatment.

Going through a difficult time, the actor opened up about their demise and spoke to a portal about it. He said that his parents’ last conversations were about each other. When his mother passed away, his father was on ventilator so he didn’t hear the news. His mother’s health deteriorated day by day after she heard about her husband testing positive. Gaurav Chopra further said that for the last three and a half years, his father was taking care of his mother and that’s how they left, together.

May their souls rest in peace.

