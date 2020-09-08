After Disha Salian’s demise, Sushant Singh Rajput spoke to a lawyer; CBI to look into it

A week before Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his temporary manager from CornerStone Disha Salian died by falling off a high-rise building. Disha Salian was appointed as Sushant’s temporary manager after Shruti Modi got injured. However, as per the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was very disturbed by her sudden demise. The incident took place on June 8, the day Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house.

The actor had reportedly visited a lawyer after he heard the news of Disha Salian’s demise. As per the reports, there have been no revelations regarding his discussion with the lawyer but the Central Bureau of Investigation will probe into the matter further. It is still unclear when it comes to the verdict of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but the CBI has slashed the murder angle for now and is looking into it from the suicide angle.

Rhea Chakraborty, on the other hand has been summoned at the Narcotics Control Bureau regarding the drug probe and his brother Showik has been taken under custody for the same.

