National Award Winning cinematographer P C Sreeram says he rejected a film as it had Kangana Ranaut in the lead

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her controversial statements ever since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Amidst this, ace cinematographer PC Sreeram on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he once rejected a film as it had Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

“Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding.Some times it's only about what feels right . Wishing them all the best,” he tweeted.

This tweet by PC Sreeram has gone viral and has been receiving mixed response on social media.

PC Sreeram had earlier done the cinematography of Kangana Ranaut's debut Tamil film Dhaam Dhoom. The film was originally directed by Jeeva, but he passed away before the completion of the film. The film was then directed by PC Sreeram along with GK Manikandan and Anees Tanveer.

