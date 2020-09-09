Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s building; seeks reply from the civic body 

After serving a notice to Kangana Ranaut for illegal constructions in her office in Mumbai, the BMC on Wednesday morning demolished unauthorised parts of the building. The actress filed a petition in the court against the demolition. Now, the Bombay High Court has ordered to stop the demolition and sought a reply from the civic body by 3pm on Thursday.

The BMC first inspected her office in Mumbai on Monday and found violations. It includes an unauthorized toilet converted into a cabin on the ground floor, an unauthorized kitchen constructed in the storeroom on the ground floor, new toilets created by the staircase inside the store, and by the parking lot, an unauthorized pantry, unauthorized partitions/cabins in the living room, and many more. As per the claims, the BMC had not issued permission for these changes and hence they decided to demolish these areas.

Meanwhile, the actress who was living in Himachal Pradesh during the lockdown will be arriving in Mumbai today. She has been provided with Y+ security by the Centre after her controversial statements comparing Mumbai to PoK. Following her comment, she had a verbal spat with Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut. Kangana claimed that she has been receiving threats post her comment and requested for protection.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhaskar lashes out at Kangana Ranaut

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results