After NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood celebs stand in solidarity to ‘smash the patriarchy’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty got arrested on Tuesday, September 8, on charges of procuring drugs for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office wearing a t-shirt that caught everyone's attention – 'smash the patriarchy'.

After she was arrested, several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea Chakraborty and stood in solidarity with her. Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Anurag Kashyap among others posted the quote 'Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you' on their social media, respectively.

#JusticeForRhea ☀️

If you really want to find out what killed Sushant, go back to the original charges. Harassment, humiliation in public, bullying. There are people in Bollywood who constantly ridiculed him. In this @kangna_official is right. You cannot survive Bollywood with a fragile mind.

#JusticeForRhea pic.twitter.com/U7AnlSkfib

#justiceforrhea

#JusticeForRhea

#justiceforrhea

On both sides of this debate – whatever it’s now meant to be – women are being sent to the slaughterhouse as the weakest, most visible link to appease the psyche of a country riddled by old school power abuse & to keep powerful men uplifted. #nocountryforwomen #SmashThePatriarchy https://t.co/foTECZk8yV pic.twitter.com/z9ZcvkxXBO

???? https://t.co/OCXBUbP7bP pic.twitter.com/DAxIvOtJiZ

