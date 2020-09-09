Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback photo of Karisma Kapoor with Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday in Glasgow while shooting for Bellbottom. Fans, friends, and colleagues have shared heartwarming messages for him on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently worked with Akshay in Good Newwz, shared an endearing message for him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan met Akshay when she was quite young and Karisma Kapoor was shooting with him. Sharing a throwback photo of Karisma and Akshay, she wrote, "Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "This is how I know you… this is how I will always remember you… This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star… you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar."

Karisma also shared the photo and wrote, "Deedar days! Such fun memories.. (I look so much like my mom here) #newcomers #memoriesforlife Happy birthday AK."

Kareena Kapoor Khan worker with Akshay Kumar in films like Tashan, Kambakht Ishq, and Good Newwz.

