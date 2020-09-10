Naagin 5 stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar share a sneak peek of their upcoming music video

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar were last seen starring in Naagin 5 where they played the protagonist and antagonist, respectively. The actors, even though they were a part of the show for guest appearances, were highly appreciated by the audience. Seeing both the actors in an entirely new avatar, they managed to woo in audiences in just a few episodes.
Resting all speculations to ease, #HumkoTumMilGaye ♥️ @dheerajdhoopar #ComingOutSoon on @vyrloriginals @nareshmusic16 @vishalmishraofficial @arifkhan09 @poojasinghgujral
Something special coming soon, first look will be out tomorrow ♥️ #humkotummilgaye #comingsoon #musicvideo @vyrloriginals @vishalmishraofficial @realhinakhan @nareshmusic16 @poojasinghgujral @quadri.sayeed @arifkhan09
The song is titled ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’ and the teaser will be out tomorrow.
