Sophie Choudry pens a strong message on World Suicide Prevention Day

Actor, singer, performer, and entrepreneur Sophie Choudry who is technically an outsider but carved a niche for herself in the world of entertainment after graduating from LSE, uprooting her life in the UK & moved to India.

Sophie isn't known to mince her words & often publically discusses pressing issues that matter be it political, economic, social, or the matters of Bollywood. On world suicide prevention day today, Sophie has put out an important message sharing her personal experiences & some great tips to battle anxiety & feelings of uncertainty.

As I woke up to the news of a Telugu actress dying by suicide, I think there is nothing more important than addressing this issue especially since today is world suicide prevention day. I am no expert, just sharing my thoughts and some useful helplines. I pray that in these trying times we don’t feel alone and we don’t give up???????? #TogetherWeCan #SuicidePreventionDay #SuicideAwareness India’s first 24/7 suicide helpline Kiran – 1800-599-0019 Jeevan Aastha Helpline – Toll Free : 1800 233 3330 AASRA : 09820466726

In times like these when media is clouded with opinions & judgements & biases & exaggerated news information, here is a sincere message along with useful helplines. With suicides on the increase, this is the kind of responsible messaging that needs to go viral for real today.

