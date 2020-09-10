Anurag Kashyap and Kunal Kamra pose outside Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV office

Anurag Kashyap turns a year older today. The filmmaker has been receiving warm wishes on social media from his fans and colleagues from the film industry. The filmmaker who is very vocal of his opinion on the state of affairs in the country headed to Arnab Goswami's Republic TV office today along with Kunal Kamra.

Kashyap and comedian Kunal Kamra posted a picture of themselves posing outside the Republic TV office in Mumbai. In the picture, both are seen holding a frame with a slipper attached to it and Arnab Goswami’s name inscribed on it. Sharing the picture, Kashyap wrote, “Best birthday ever.. me and @kuna_kamra went to @republicworld to give Arnab the “Paragon excellence in journalism award” .. they said – not allowed without permission.. here is fantasising that “Republic follows what they preach”.

Best birthday ever.. me and @kuna_kamra went to @republicworld to give Arnab the “Paragon excellence in journalism award” .. they said – not allowed without permission.. here is fantasising that “Republic follows what they preach “

Anurag Kashyap shares a bitter-sweet relationship with the people on social media. He often gets trolled for voicing his opinion on several matters. Today, on his birthday ‘Happy Birthday Charsi Anurag’ was trending on Twitter. Instead of getting upset, Anurag responded to the trend with a witty response. “Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag,” he tweeted.

Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag

