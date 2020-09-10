Disha Patani resumes shoot; says ‘Finally we’re back!’

The lockdown has now eased a little and slowly people are resuming work life adhering to the new normal. Disha Patani, too, has finally resumed shoot and shared a still of her getting ready for the shooting.

Disha Patani took to her social media recently and shared, "Finally we're back ". The capture shows how the work has begun ticking all the boxes of the new normal and how her team is all smiles while she gets ready for her camera shot.

Disha has been following sternous workout while staying at home as she was preparing for Radhe:The Most Wanted Bhai for which she has started shooting!

Apart from Radhe, Disha also has another project in the pipeline – Ek Villain 2. She will be reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri for the same.

