Netflix's popular series Stranger Things actor David Harbour tied the knot with his ladylove Lily Allen, earlier this week in Las Vegas. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a few photos from her wedding.

The first picture saw David and Lily smiling at each other at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with the Elvis Presley impersonator. In the second picture, the couple was all smiles as Lily looked beautiful in a classic Dior wedding dress. In the third picture, she was eating In-N-Out burger.

In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following.

