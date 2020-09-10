Salman Khan goes cycling wearing a mask, reminds everyone to stay safe

Actor Salman Khan is back in Mumbai after spending most of the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. He returned on August 11 and began chalking out his next schedule of work.

The actor, throughout the lockdown, made sure to send out messages to the fans to keep themselves safe and following the safety protocols. In his latest post, Salman is seen on a cycle while wearing a mask and urging everyone to stay safe.

View this post on Instagram

#StaySafe

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Sep 9, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

On the work front, Salman Khan will be filming the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14 in October. The episode will be shot three days prior to the premiere on Oct 4. The contestants’ identities are still kept secret.

In October, the actor is set to resume the last schedule of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai before he kicks off Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Guns Of North, and Kick 2.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on October 4, Salman Khan to shoot the episode three days in advance

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results