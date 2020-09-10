“Remember being unsure if this is really what I even wanted to do,”- Sonakshi Sinha on completing 10 years in the movies

Ten years ago on September 10, Sonakshi Sinha made her debut as an actor with the film Dabangg. She played the role of Rajjo and was praised for her debut performance. Cast opposite Salman Khan who played Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi stood out with her performance and for her popular dialogue- ‘Thappad se Darr Nahi lagta saab, pyaar se lagta hai’. Today, as she completes a decade in the movies, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a nearly 2-minute long video capturing her 10-year journey.

Along with the video, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a message expressing her gratitude. “10 years and counting…I cant believe it's been 10 whole years since I first appeared on the silver screen. I remember being so unsure if this is really what i even wanted to do… but you know what erased all that doubt? The love I received from all of YOU! Your love encouraged me, your criticism pushed me to do better. My hard work sustained me, and my respect for my work nudged me forward. My enthusiasm on set aided me, my hunger to learn propelled me. Here i am, 10 years down the line, so grateful for every film, every experience – good or bad, every person i have ever worked with! Thank you! Thank you to this industry, thank you to my audience, and thank you universe! This is just the beginning…,” she wrote.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the film Bhuj:The Pride of India. She will be essaying the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army. Based on a true story, Bhuj-The Pride of India is a war action film. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar.

